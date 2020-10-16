0
Friday 16 October 2020 - 12:35

‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and outbreaks in the ‘Israeli’ amry’s bases with thousands of soldiers infected, a large-scale combat exercise simulating war on the Lebanon and Golan borders is to be held the week after next.

‘Israeli’ army’s chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, said this week that “we will hold the exercise event if the cost is a thousand infections.”

The three-day maneuvers will include large live fire exercises with the tank and infantry brigades of the 162nd armored division in the Galilee and on the Golan Heights, as well as a full-scale war-game of the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces [IOF] two main field corps, Northern Command and the General Staff.

In addition to the regular and career soldiers taking part, thousands of reservists will be called up.

Most other large-scale exercises scheduled this year have been cancelled due to the pandemic. The IOF is not just suffering thousands of infections, it has also seconded hundreds of soldiers and entire intelligence and internal front units to the army’s Covid-dedicated Alon headquarters, which has undertaken missions including contact-tracing and running quarantine hotels.

But Lt-Gen Kochavi has insisted that this exercise, simulating war breaking out with Hezbollah, take place.

The IOF’s intelligence assessment is that there is an increased possibility of war with Hezbollah in the coming months for a number of reasons. The most immediate is Hezbollah’s need to respond to the death of its members in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike in Syria three months ago.
