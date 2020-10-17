0
Saturday 17 October 2020 - 00:31

Baku in Talk with Tehran, Ankara, London over Karabakh Row

Story Code : 892493
Baku in Talk with Tehran, Ankara, London over Karabakh Row
As the clashes between Baku and Yerevan over Nagorno-Karabakh region continued, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan made telephone calls with officials from various countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, Britain and the Czech Republic.  

Earlier, Azeri foreign minister held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which, Azeri side expounded on the latest developments on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In this telephone conversation, Iran’s Zarif reiterated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help achieve sustainable peace and a lasting solution to this conflict within the framework of Iran-Turkey-Russia regional initiative, as complement to Minsk Group Mechanism, Zarif added.

Azeri foreign minister stated that, despite the agreement of Armenia with the ceasefire mediated by Russia, the country is violating the ceasefire and targeting civilians and populated areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Azerbaijan is fully committed to ceasefire and has taken salient measures in line with defending its right.

Telephone conversation of Azeri foreign minister about the clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region came as Yerevan had previously claimed that Republic of Azerbaijan had violated the ceasefire.
Related Stories
Majority of Turks oppose Ankara war on Syria: Poll
Islam Times - An opinion poll in Turkey shows the majority of Turks are opposed to their country intervening militarily in Syria, which has been hit by a deadly unrest.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
14 October 2020
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
14 October 2020
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
14 October 2020
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
13 October 2020