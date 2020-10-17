0
Saturday 17 October 2020 - 12:22

Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible

Story Code : 892578
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
The top Iraqi cleric was asked whether it is allowed to sell goods to or buy them from the companies that allocate part of their income to supporting Tel Aviv.

"It is not permissible to trade ‘Israeli’ products and [engage with] the companies that we are sure to be effectively backing ‘Israel’," Ayatollah Sistani’s office said on its website.

In recent years, a campaign boycotting “Israeli” products has been growing rapidly worldwide, causing heavy losses to the regime’s firms.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS] movement was initiated in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations and later turned international. The movement is meant to initiate “various forms of boycott against ‘Israel’ until it meets its obligations under international law” and end its decades-long occupation of Palestinian lands.

The BDS, which was inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement, has claimed several successes in isolating the “Israeli” entity and promoting the Palestinian Cause.
Related Stories
Documents Reveal Former Yemeni Government’s Ties With ‘Israeli’ Regime
Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree revealed on Sunday documents that expose part of the relationship of Yemen’s ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020