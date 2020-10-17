0
Saturday 17 October 2020 - 23:46

Death Toll from Missile Attack on Ganja Rises to 13, More Than 50 Injured

Story Code : 892664
Death Toll from Missile Attack on Ganja Rises to 13, More Than 50 Injured
"The bodies of 13 victims were removed from the rubble, 52 people were wounded," it announced, noting that search and rescue work continues, TASS reported.

Earleir, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office reported twelve people killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

"As a result of a missile attack on downtown Ganja at about 01:00 on October 17, 12 people have been killed, over 40 civilians have been wounded, and serious damage has been inflicted on civil infrastructure and transport," the message informs.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020