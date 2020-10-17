0
Saturday 17 October 2020 - 23:48

New Zealand PM Wins General Election by Landslide

Story Code : 892665
New Zealand PM Wins General Election by Landslide
The Labour Party leader has managed to get 49.2 percent of the votes after two-thirds of the ballots have been tallied, and her allies in the Green Party have 7.6 percent, according to the Electoral Commission. At the same time, the opposition National Party, headed by Judith Collins, has 25.8 percent so far, Sputnik reported.

The National Party has recognised that Labour won the election, conceding to Ardern.

"To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party," Collins stated.

​The incumbent PM has been praised by her supporters for her anti-coronavirus measures and response to last year's shooting in Christchurch. She also became the second-ever national leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto.

Due to the early response, the island nation managed to eliminate coronavirus community transmission for 102 days; however, a new cluster was discovered in August in Auckland, prompting a month-long delay in the vote.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020