0
Sunday 18 October 2020 - 10:55

Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel

Story Code : 892722
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
In a recent virtual meeting with the prince, he said, “I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

“If we don’t manage to achieve that, we will continue to have that festering wound in the region. We are committed to the process of peace.

“Peace, we see, is a strategic necessity for the region. Part of that is an eventual normalization with Israel, as envisioned in the Arab peace plan.”

The prince continued, “So, we have always envisioned that normalization would happen, but we also need to have a Palestinian state and we need to have a Palestinian and Israeli peace plan.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020