Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud said his country believes in “eventual normalization” of ties with Israel, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy reported.

In a recent virtual meeting with the prince, he said, “I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.“If we don’t manage to achieve that, we will continue to have that festering wound in the region. We are committed to the process of peace.“Peace, we see, is a strategic necessity for the region. Part of that is an eventual normalization with Israel, as envisioned in the Arab peace plan.”The prince continued, “So, we have always envisioned that normalization would happen, but we also need to have a Palestinian state and we need to have a Palestinian and Israeli peace plan.”