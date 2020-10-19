Baku Accuses Armenia of Violating Ceasefire

Islam Times - The Republic of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of violating the humanitarian ceasefire, stressing that Baku reserved the right to take retaliatory measures in order to protect civilians.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement published on its official website on Sunday, Azerbaijan "again showed its good will and based on the principles of humanism agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire since October 18."However, since the ceasefire's declaration, Armenia’s Armed Forces have violated the achieved agreements several times, the ministry said, TASS reported."Azerbaijan was committed to humanitarian ceasefire but reserves the right to take retaliatory measures for protecting its civilian population and positions," the ministry stated.