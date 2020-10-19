0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 00:15

Baku Accuses Armenia of Violating Ceasefire

Story Code : 892794
Baku Accuses Armenia of Violating Ceasefire
According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement published on its official website on Sunday, Azerbaijan "again showed its good will and based on the principles of humanism agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire since October 18."

However, since the ceasefire's declaration, Armenia’s Armed Forces have violated the achieved agreements several times, the ministry said, TASS reported.

"Azerbaijan was committed to humanitarian ceasefire but reserves the right to take retaliatory measures for protecting its civilian population and positions," the ministry stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020