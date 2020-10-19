0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 07:25

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Ready to Swap All Prisoners with Ex-Govt.

“We are ready to exchange all prisoners, including former Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of Yemen's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a post on his Twitter account.

Al-Subaihi was captured by the revolutionary group in March 2015.

Al-Houthi also called for forming an independent commission to look into torture of prisoners held by the ex-government and the Saudi-led coalition.

On Thursday and Friday, the two sides swapped prisoners under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

On Sept. 27, a joint statement by the ICRC and the UN announced a deal in Geneva between the two rivals to exchange over 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis and four Sudanese.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). 
