Monday 19 October 2020 - 12:23

Iraq Launches Major Operation against Daesh in Mosul

“The joint forces have begun liberating the Kanous Island from Daesh, using artillery and airstrikes,” a military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News agency on Monday. 

A floating walkway will be also set up to the island to help forces in their anti-terror fight in the northern city of Mosul, the source added.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
