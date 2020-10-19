0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 12:25

Israeli Forces Demolish Home, Structures South of Al-Khalil

Story Code : 892900
Israeli Forces Demolish Home, Structures South of Al-Khalil
Rateb Jabour, who monitors Israeli violations in the area, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers demolished a 70-square-meter house, a livestock barn, and a tent and destroyed their content, under the pretext of construction without an Israeli permit.

He said the structures demolished belong to a local Palestinian man identified as Akram Sari Abu-Sabha.

Jabour added that the occupation forces also destroyed water pipes that serve homes in the area.

The area of Masafer Yatta is a frequent target of almost daily attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers. Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.
Related Stories
US blocks UN motion against Israel's expulsion of al-Khalil monitors
Islam Times - The US has blocked yet another UN Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution that would condemn Israel for expelling an international ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020