Israeli Forces Demolish Home, Structures South of Al-Khalil

Islam Times - Israeli forces demolished a house and agricultural structures in Masafer Yatta, a Bedouin locality to the south of Hebron (al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank.

Rateb Jabour, who monitors Israeli violations in the area, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers demolished a 70-square-meter house, a livestock barn, and a tent and destroyed their content, under the pretext of construction without an Israeli permit.He said the structures demolished belong to a local Palestinian man identified as Akram Sari Abu-Sabha.Jabour added that the occupation forces also destroyed water pipes that serve homes in the area.The area of Masafer Yatta is a frequent target of almost daily attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers. Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.