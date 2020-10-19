Israeli Forces Demolish Home, Structures South of Al-Khalil
Rateb Jabour, who monitors Israeli violations in the area, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers demolished a 70-square-meter house, a livestock barn, and a tent and destroyed their content, under the pretext of construction without an Israeli permit.
He said the structures demolished belong to a local Palestinian man identified as Akram Sari Abu-Sabha.
Jabour added that the occupation forces also destroyed water pipes that serve homes in the area.
The area of Masafer Yatta is a frequent target of almost daily attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers. Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.