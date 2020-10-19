0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 12:29

‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama

Story Code : 892901
The letter to Alzayani was handed over by Ashkenazi’s chief of staff Haim Regev during the visit of high-level Zionist and American delegations to Manama on Sunday, according to the ‘Israeli’ news outlet.

The delegations, which arrived in Bahrain on the very first direct commercial flight heading from Tel Aviv to the kingdom's capital, were led by US Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Zionist entity’s so-called National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Manama was represented by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and other high-ranking officials from transport, telecommunications, industry, commerce, tourism and aviation ministries.

Bahrain and the UAE became the third and fourth Arab nations to officially normalize relations with the Zionist entity, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
