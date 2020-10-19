0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 23:21

Russia Raising Issue Of Mercenaries In Karabakh in Contacts with Turkey

Story Code : 893012
"Yes, we are discussing all the issues," the deputy minister told reporters, when asked if this topic was raised at the talks with Ankara, RIA Novosti reported.

When asked if Russia said in these contacts that the use of mercenaries in this conflict was unacceptable, Bogdanov noted, "It goes without saying, of course."

Turkey has refuted the reports of militants being transported to Karabakh from other countries.

Last week, talks were held between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia with the aim of reaching a Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement. The Moscow meeting resulted in a humanitarian ceasefire that came into force on October 10. However, the ceasefire did not hold. A new truce has since been agreed upon. It came into effect at midnight, local time, on Saturday, October 17, but both sides have reported violations.
