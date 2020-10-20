0
Tuesday 20 October 2020 - 11:16

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster

This was the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore. The protests took place in a campaign against PM Imran Khan to force him to step down over what they say is his failure in handling the nation's ailing economy.

According to news agency ANI, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while speaking at the Sunday's anti-government rally, said they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader and the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif also vowed to bring back his father to power and send Imran Khan to jail.
