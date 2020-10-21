Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei denounced recent normalization deals between a few Arab states and Israel, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei added that Americans are badly mistaken should they think they “can resolve the region’s problem in this way.”The Leader also underlined that any regime that sits at the negotiating table with Israel will lose popularity among its nation.“Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime. If the US thinks they can solve the region’s problem in this way, they are wrong. The status of any regime that negotiates with the usurping Zionist regime will be shaken before its nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted, according to Press TV.Ayatollah Khamenei had previously censured the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for betraying the entire Muslim world by normalizing ties with the Israeli regime, but said the betrayal would not last long.Last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed the controversial normalization agreements with Israel at the White House, amid outrage across Palestine and the Muslim world at the Arab regimes’ betrayal of the Palestinian cause.The deals were signed between Emirati and Bahraini Foreign Ministers, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President Donald Trump also penned his blessing into the accords.Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital view the US-brokered deals as a “stab in the back” of Palestine.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has protested the normalization deals with the Israeli regime, insisting that they will be fruitless as long as Washington and Tel Aviv do not recognize the rights of the Palestinian nation and refuse to resolve the issue of Palestinian refugees.Abbas has underlined that there will be no peace, security or stability for anyone in the region unless the Israeli regime ended its occupation of Palestinian lands, and Palestinians could restore their rights as stipulated in international resolutions.The US-brokered deals make the UAE and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab states to take such steps to normalize ties since Israel signed treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.Many Arab states say they remain committed to the so-called Arab Peace Initiative – which calls for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after 1967 in exchange for peace and the full normalization of relations.But speculation has been rife that some countries in the region would soon join the bandwagon to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.