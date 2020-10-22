NYT Report Says Trump Tax Records Unveil Previously Unknown Accounts in China, UK

Islam Times - With US election season in full swing, American media giants, including the New York Times, have been closely scrutinizing Donald Trump’s income and tax records over the past couple of weeks, with the president eventually calling some of these “bombshell” revelations little more than “fake news”.

The New York Times published a report it suggested would “shed new light” on President Trump’s “business pursuits” in China – less than a week after allegations against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden emerged in relation to his son’s dealings there.The report cites Donald Trump’s tax records, allegedly obtained by the magazine, claiming that the president maintains three foreign bank accounts that have not been previously listed in his financial disclosures, including the one in China.However, the media admits that these accounts are not held under his personal name, but rather under corporate ones, which explains why they have not been previously made public by the president.Thus, in China, the account in question is managed by Trump International Hotels Management L.L.C., the company which owns THC China Development but also manages the president’s property around the globe, the New York Times explains.