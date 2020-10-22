‘Israeli’ Treatment of Bahraini Princess Opened Door to Normalization Deal

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s treatment of Bahraini princess Fatima bint Khalifa in 2010 helped pave the way for the normalization deal between the two sides a decade later, former so-called communications minister of the occupation entity Ayoub Kara said.

“I believed in 2010 that we had an opportunity to [have] good relations with the Gulf states,” Kara said.He spoke at the second annual ‘Israeli’-Palestinian Economic Forum, which was held last year in occupied al-Quds and was transformed this year into a virtual event.Kara recalled how ten years ago he had helped facilitate the Bahraini princess’ treatment at Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, with an eye to creating an opening for formalized ‘Israeli’-Bahraini ties.“This was the beginning of the process,” he said.The entire incident was “very discreet” known only to the princess, her husband, himself and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kara said.“She was very sick” and believed that she could be treated in ‘Israel’, Kara said.Then upon her release from the hospital Kara helped the couple settle in a hotel in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories for a month.Prior to their return to Bahrain, they asked how they could help ‘Israel.’Kara suggested they improve the treatment of the Jewish community in Bahrain. He also asked them to support a new vision of expanded ‘Israeli’ relations with the Gulf, given that it was impossible to come to a resolution with the Palestinian Authority, Kara recalled.“No way that we will find a solution with them. We need a new policy,” Kara told them.