0
Friday 23 October 2020 - 10:43

Nigeria Crackdown: Buhari Warns Protesters, Fails to Address Shooting

Story Code : 893614
Nigeria Crackdown: Buhari Warns Protesters, Fails to Address Shooting
As part of his crackdown, Buhari called on Nigerians to stop demonstrating and engage with the government during a short televised speech on Thursday. The shootings have been widely condemned, but he did not speak of them at all during his address.

Buhari ordered Nigeria youths “to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage the government in finding solutions.”

Gunfire rang out in the affluent Ikoyi neighborhood of Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Thursday with witnesses saying assailants attacked a detention facility in the area that is home to government offices.

Smoke was also seen rising from the direction of Ikoyi correctional facility, and trucks carrying police were seen heading towards the prison. The wreckage of a dozen cars smoldered in the upscale Ikoyi neighborhood and two official buildings were ablaze.

Other accounts suggested the gunfire resulted from an attempted jailbreak by prisoners. It was unclear if any inmates escaped.

Soldiers patrolled the streets of the city on Thursday a day after several buildings – including police stations, a TV channel and the port – were torched.

The city of 20 million is under a round-the-clock curfew imposed after nearly two weeks of protests against police brutality – the West African nation’s biggest wave of unrest since the end of military rule in 1999.

Amnesty International said at least 12 people were killed by the Nigerian army and police in a crackdown on protesters on Tuesday that drew international condemnation. Overall, 56 people have died across the country since demonstrations against police abuse and bad governance began on October 8.
Related Stories
Saudi Involvement Conceivable in Nigeria Crackdown: Commentator
Islam Times - A London-based Muslim rights campaigner tells Press TV that it is only logical to perceive a Saudi role in Nigeria’s deadly crackdown ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020