0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 23:03

Putin Addresses Trump's Claim Russia Paid Biden

Story Code : 894016
Putin Addresses Trump
No comment", Putin said as aired by the broadcaster Rossiya 1.

During the final debate ahead of the 3 November vote, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 million from Russia through Putin. Biden rejected ever taking "a penny" from foreign sources and also expressed a belief that Russia did not want him to win.

Trump also said during the debate that Biden's son, Hunter, allegedly maintains business relations with Elena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

"It is known that Elena Baturina was doing business or maybe — I do not even know about that — is still doing business. Probably, she had numerous business contacts, business ties with her foreign partners. Are there Americans on this list? I just don't know anything about that", Putin said when asked to comment on the allegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said, commenting on the debates, that the contenders in the US presidential race "compete for who dislikes Russia more". The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any attempts to meddle in US domestic affairs.

This is not the first time US politicians and the media have pushed the so-called "Russian Meddling" narrative, with the FBI and US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently claiming that a group of hackers funded by Moscow had infiltrated government servers.

The American media also claimed that the scandal around Hunter Biden's leaked emails was also an operation by Russian intelligence, however, the FBI stated the case has no links to Moscow.

Over the last several years, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations in the US media about meddling in American elections, stressing they had no evidence and were just part of the internal political struggle in the United States.
Source : Sputnik
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020