0
Monday 26 October 2020 - 06:16

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Third Ceasefire Deal in Four Weeks

Story Code : 894053
Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Third Ceasefire Deal in Four Weeks
The new truce is the third one announced in four weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region. Two earlier Russia-brokered ceasefire agreements, including one last weekend, frayed immediately after taking forces, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

The decision on the new ceasefire, which was set to begin at 8 am Monday, was announced in a joint statement by the governments of Washington, Baku and Yerevan, after Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun.

"The United States facilitated intensive negotiations among the Foreign Ministers and the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to move Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Sunday's joint statement said.

The warring parties agreed to abide by the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow on October 10, which were reaffirmed in the statement issued from Paris on October 17, the statement added.

The US is one of three co-chairs, along with France and Russia, of the Minsk Group, established by the Organization for the Security and Cooperation of Europe [OSCE] to broker peace between the two former Soviet republics.

The latest positive development came hours after Armenia raised its military death toll to 974.

Some 37 civilians have also been killed in fighting between Azeri and Armenian forces, which broke out again on September 27, it added.

Azerbaijan has not disclosed its military casualties due to censorship under the martial law that applies in the region. But Baku did say 65 civilians were killed and more than 300 wounded on their side.

Since late September, heavy clashes have been underway between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both sides blame each other for initiating the fighting in the Caucasus Mountains.

It has been the worst spate of fighting between the two former Soviet republics since the 1990s.
Related Stories
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Islam Times - Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday. The efforts for a fresh truce were on. World powers are seeking ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020