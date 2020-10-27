0
Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 02:12

On Fathi Sheqaqi’s Martyrdom Anniversary, Islamic Jihad Stresses “Sole Option to Wipe Out Occupation”

Story Code : 894218
On Fathi Sheqaqi’s Martyrdom Anniversary, Islamic Jihad Stresses “Sole Option to Wipe Out Occupation”
The Islamic Jihad emphasized that “it doesn’t recognize the fragile choices of settlement that led to the loss of Palestine and al-Quds, and granting legitimacy to the Zionist enemy on our land.”

“We will remain loyal to the track that was founded by martyr Sheqaqi, and we won’t abandon Palestine, the entire Palestine, as the central cause of the struggle, based on the belief, awareness and revolution, until the liberation of our land from the dirt of the occupier.”

The resistance movement further noted that “the normalizers’ rushing to start suspicious ties with the Zionist enemy will increase our insistence to adhere to our just cause. It won’t deny that Palestine is our central cause. And we fully trust the free people that love Palestine won’t accept the betrayal of their regimes.”

The movement also hailed hunger-striking detainee Maher al-Akhras who is adhering to his choice of achieving freedom.
