Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 22:13

Iran Summons French Envoy after Macron’s Anti-Muslim Comments

Story Code : 894439
The Foreign Ministry summoned Florent Aydalot in the absence of the French ambassador to convey Tehran’s dismay at Paris officials’ support for the publication of profane cartoons of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] by the French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo.

In the meeting with Aydalot, the deputy director general for European affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the French authorities’ unacceptable actions that have inflamed the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and in other parts of the world.

“Any insult to, and disrespect for, Prophet Muhammad and the pure values of Islam, by any individual and with any position, is strongly condemned and rejected,” the Iranian official said.

“Fanning the flames of Islamophobia and hatemongering is a source of deep regret,” especially when it is carried out under the name of freedom of speech, which is supposed to serve understanding, empathy, and peaceful coexistence among human societies, the Iranian diplomat added.

“The French officials’ injudicious reaction to the move by extremists who commit acts of violence in the name of Islam will only lay the groundwork for the growth of tendencies that are deviant and are not in conformity with this divine faith [Islam], which only promises tolerance, rationality, peace and justice-seeking,” he stressed.

The French diplomat, in turn, promised to inform relevant authorities in his country of Iran’s protest at the French government’s stance in that regard.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

He also described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], have drawn widespread condemnation from Muslims across the world.
