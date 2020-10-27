Ayatollah Khamenei’s Military Aide: Blood of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani To Liberate Holy Al-Quds

Islam Times - A top military aide to Leader of Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said that the blood of former Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Commander martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will liberate Al-Quds.

Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Secretary-General of Iraqi al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement Akram al-Kaabi and reiterated that blood of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will liberate the holy al-Quds.If nations of the two countries of Iran and Iraq unite with each other, the result will be the liberation of Palestine, Safavi said, adding, “I believe that blood of martyrs of the resistance movement will liberate al-Quds.”The two sides discussed regional conditions, especially security, political, economic and cultural developments of Iraq and lashed out at the US destructive policies in various fields.Emphasizing that American presence anywhere in the world has brought about nothing but looting, insecurity, instability and terrorism for countries, Safavi said “Iraq is a clear example of this fact and the way to save this country is to end occupation with the will of Iraqi people.”For his part, al-Nujaba Secretary-General pointed to the sensitive condition in Iraq, public dissatisfaction and waiting for holding early elections as well as failure of the US project with the effort of resistance, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Iranian assistance and added, “Washington is now trying to lead Iraq to destruction and instability by creating economic and security crises.”