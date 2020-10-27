0
Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 23:14

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Military Aide: Blood of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani To Liberate Holy Al-Quds

Story Code : 894441
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Military Aide: Blood of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani To Liberate Holy Al-Quds
Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Secretary-General of Iraqi al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement Akram al-Kaabi and reiterated that blood of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will liberate the holy al-Quds.

If nations of the two countries of Iran and Iraq unite with each other, the result will be the liberation of Palestine, Safavi said, adding, “I believe that blood of martyrs of the resistance movement will liberate al-Quds.”

The two sides discussed regional conditions, especially security, political, economic and cultural developments of Iraq and lashed out at the US destructive policies in various fields.

Emphasizing that American presence anywhere in the world has brought about nothing but looting, insecurity, instability and terrorism for countries, Safavi said “Iraq is a clear example of this fact and the way to save this country is to end occupation with the will of Iraqi people.”

For his part, al-Nujaba Secretary-General pointed to the sensitive condition in Iraq, public dissatisfaction and waiting for holding early elections as well as failure of the US project with the effort of resistance, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Iranian assistance and added, “Washington is now trying to lead Iraq to destruction and instability by creating economic and security crises.”
Related Stories
Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were Martyred in US Strike
Islam Times - The media of the PMU in Iraq confirmed the martyrdom ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
25 October 2020
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020