0
Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 23:54

Another African-American Shot Dead By US Police, Angry Protests Erupt in Philadelphia

Story Code : 894447
Another African-American Shot Dead By US Police, Angry Protests Erupt in Philadelphia
The 27-year-old, identified as Walter Wallace, was shot several times in the shoulder and chest, in a neighborhood in west Philadelphia.

Police said he was armed with a knife, when they were trying to arrest him.

After Wallace was shot, he fell to the ground, and said one of the officers drove him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he announced dead.

A video posted on social media, shows two officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walked in the street and around a car.

He walks toward the officers as they backed away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him.

"Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.

It is unclear in the video if Wallace had a knife.

Police spokesperson Eric Gripp said the officers had ordered the victim to drop the weapon, and he “advanced towards the officers.”

He admitted that both officers fired “several times,” and that investigators are reviewing footage of what happened.

Walter Wallace Sr., the victim’s father, said his son appeared to have been shot 10 times.

The senior Wallace said his son struggled with mental health issues and was on medication.

“He has mental issues," Wallace said. "Why you have to gun him down?

Both officers, whose names were not immediately disclosed, were taken off street duty pending the investigation.

The incident sparked outrage among the residents and led to protests, which draw into early Tuesday morning.

A large crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting, with a video showing many people were shouting at the police officers and crying.

Clashes later erupted between police said protesters, who set at least one car on fire.

Police said at least four officers were hospitalized after being struck by bricks. It said one officer was also hit by a truck.

No officers in the video appeared to be injured, though.

Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the incident, saying that the shooting raised “difficult questions that must be answered.”

The shooting incident follows a similar one that occurred in California on Thursday.

Mark Matthew Bender Jr., 35, died after an officer shot him multiple times.

Police-involved shootings and killings of black men have recently led to mass protests and violent clashes in major cities across the US, including Portland, Oregon, for the killing of African-American, George Floyd.

Floyd was killed at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

His death sparked protests across the country, but in Portland, anti-racism protesters remained on the streets practically every night for several months, and prompted President Donald Trump to deploy his federal agents to crackdown on demonstrators.
Related Stories
Police shooting of another African-American teen shocks US
Islam Times - The killing of another African-American teenager by police has shaken the US, as Americans were already angered over the earlier controversial murder of 17-year-old Trayvon ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
25 October 2020
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020