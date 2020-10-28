0
Wednesday 28 October 2020 - 10:13

IAEA Expresses Satisfaction with ‘Good Level’ of Cooperation with Iran

Story Code : 894548
IAEA Expresses Satisfaction with ‘Good Level’ of Cooperation with Iran
“It was a constructive solution to a problem what we were having,” Grossi said in an interview with AP on Tuesday.

“And I would say since then we have kept the good level of cooperation in the sense that our inspectors are regularly present and visiting the sites,” he added.

In late August, Grossi visited Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian officials over safeguards implementation issues.

The two sides then issued a joint statement and said they had agreed “to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate” the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which has been provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.

To help facilitate the resolution of the issues raised by the Agency, the statement said, Iran agreed to voluntarily provide the IAEA’s inspectors with access to the two locations specified by the nuclear watchdog.
