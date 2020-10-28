0
Wednesday 28 October 2020 - 10:15

Trump Says Up To ’Nine or Ten’ Arab States to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’

“We’re gonna have a lot, I think we’re gonna have all of them,” Trump told reporters, referring to the entire Arab world, before taking off to attend three rallies in the Midwest ahead of the presidential election on November 3.

The announcements of more deals will be “largely after [the US election]. We’re doing a lot of work right now,” Trump continued.

“The beauty is peace in the Middle East with no money, with no blood. There’s no blood over the sand, and it’s happening,” Trump bragged.

The Zionist entity has recently signed a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and two normalization deals with Bahrain and Sudan. It is the first diplomatic development between the occupation regime and Arab countries since its last deal with Jordan 26 years ago.

Sudan was the latest regime to announce formal ties with Tel Aviv, with other countries such as Oman and even Saudi Arabia touted by the media as possible candidates to follow suit.

Trump did not reveal which countries could be next but stressed that “we have five definites and I think we’ll have another five, pretty much definites.”
