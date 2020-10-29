0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 03:23

US Lawmakers Push to Send Bunker-Busting Bombs to “Israel”

Story Code : 894668
US Lawmakers Push to Send Bunker-Busting Bombs to “Israel”
The legislation, offered by Reps. Josh Gottheimer [D-N.J.] and Brian Mast [R-Fla.], would make it possible to transfer the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator to the “Israeli” entity as a defense against Iran if Tehran pursues nuclear weapons.

Gottheimer, on a conference call with reporters Tuesday, said the legislation would "shore up ‘Israel's’ qualitative military edge" in the Middle East.

The bill would require the Pentagon to consult with the “Israeli” enttiy and report to Congress on its ability to deter "a full range of threats" including whether the US providing bunker-buster munitions would advance US and “Israeli” security.

"There should be absolutely no doubt that our ally ‘Israel’ must be prepared for every contingency if Iran seeks ... a nuclear weapon," Gottheimer said.

The move from Gottheimer and Mast comes as lawmakers in both parties have expressed concern over the potential sale of F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates, which agreed to establish diplomatic relations with the “Israeli” entity last month. Lawmakers have sought to pump the brakes on a deal for the advanced fighter out of concern it would undermine a US guarantee that the entity possesses the best military hardware in the Middle East.

But the “Israeli” entity has since agreed to permit the US to sell "certain weapons" to the UAE – likely opening the door to an F-35 sale – after US Secretary of War Mark Esper and “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz struck a deal last week to permit weapons transfers to proceed in exchange for a US commitment that the entity would be able to upgrade its own capabilities.

Whether to outfit the “Israeli” entity with the bunker-buster bombs has been a subject of debate in recent years.
Related Stories
Khartoum Will Remain Capital of 3 No’s against ‘Israel’: Sudanese Politician
Islam Times - The Sudanese political commander, Othman Al-Kabashi, announced forming a wide national front against the normalization of ties with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
28 October 2020
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
27 October 2020
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020