US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE

Islam Times - The US State Department notified the Congress about its approval of the sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates [UAE] in a deal that could be worth $10 billion, despite a declared congressional effort to secure the Zionist regime's alleged military advantage in the Middle East region, sources said.

The sources added on Thursday that the Trump administration aims to send formal notifications for the deal in the coming days to the Congress which can choose to pass legislation to block the sale.Reuters reported last month that Washington and Abu Dhabi hope to have an initial deal on the F-35s by UAE National Day celebrated on December 2.The US Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees have the right to review, and block, weapons sales under an informal review process.The Trump administration has been working to advance Abu Dhabi’s longstanding request to buy F-35s after the UAE and the Zionist entity signed a normalization agreement at the White House in August.Tel Aviv initially tried to stop the prospective sale but last week ended its opposition after getting so-called US guarantees that the Zionist military’s superiority would be preserved.‘Israel’ said that any deal must satisfy an old agreement between Washington and Tel Aviv that any American weapons sold in the Middle East region must not weaken its "qualitative military edge.”Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that could blunt the Zionist entity’s “qualitative military edge” [QME]. This has applied to the F-35, denied to Arab states, while Tel Aviv has bought and deployed it.The occupation entity and the UAE, on August 13, reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.Reports say that the driving factor for the UAE to sign the agreement with the apartheid entity has been a US weapons deal to the tune of tens of billions of dollars, including supplying F-35 jets, advanced UAVs and other arms.