Saturday 31 October 2020 - 13:54

Iraqi Army Destroys 2 Daesh Strongholds in Dayala Province

The Iraqi security forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in Miqdadiyah, Baghdad Today reported.

Following this operation, two strongholds of Daesh takfiri terrorists were identified and destroyed. Iraqi forces discovered the bases after monitoring Daesh activities.

Earlier, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMUs], also known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi forces, announced the beginning of operations against terrorist groups in the eastern province of al-Anbar.

During the operation, several hideouts of Daesh remnants were identified.

In recent months, Hashd al-Shaabi Command has warned about the occasional Daesh attempts to reach holy sites in the city in Saladin Governorate, calling on its forces to be on full alert to defend the sites.

Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of Daesh hideouts in recent months, with the Hashd al-Shaabi carrying out dozens of operations in response in al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin since the middle of last month.
