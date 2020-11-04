0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 10:12

French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids

Several dozen students used wheelie bins, metal grills and supermarket trolleys to block access to the entrance of the Lycée Colbert in central Paris during the morning. They also hung a banner reading "on strike" from a ground floor window.

Some students hurled colored liquid and glass projectiles when riot officers moved in, using pepper spray and their shields to push the pupils back.

"Our classes are packed, with students sitting side by side," said Jean, a pupil at the Lycée Colbert. "They've tried to rearrange the tables but it changes nothing because there's still 30 of us in a class."

Class sizes should be halved, the students demanded.

A representative of the Lycée Colbert said the school was open in the afternoon. There were similar protests at several other Paris schools, French media reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the country back into lockdown last Friday but he left schools open, unlike the first confinement in the spring. France reported more than 52,000 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.
