Friday 6 November 2020 - 02:11

Kremlin: Uncertainty over US Election Could Negatively Affect Global Affairs

“Any uncertainty in the most powerful world economy in one of the largest countries has and could potentially have negative consequences for global affairs, first of all for global economy,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Meanwhile, we will see how long this uncertainty period lasts and how strong this influence is,” he noted, as quoted by TASS.

The spokesman declined to comment on the latest election developments due to lack of clarity. “The results of the US election haven’t been announced yet and it’s impossible to make comments in the current situation,” he said.

“We would rather take our time and wait for the situation to become clearer.”

Any comments by Russia on the US election would be “like a red rag to a bull,” Dmitry Peskov added.

Neither would he make any comments regarding the fact that the US had not accused Russia of meddling in the current presidential election so far.

“Unfortunately, everything related to our country is like a red rag to a bull in the US, so let’s refrain from making comments right now. I think that the Americans should deal with their affairs on their own,” the spokesman said.
