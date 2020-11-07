Israeli Forces Injure 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Islam Times - At least three Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian group said.

Clashes erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian activists in the town of Kafr Qaddum, north of the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.The soldiers used tear gas and live and plastic bullets to disperse a demonstration against illegal Jewish settlements and Israel’s barrier in the occupied West Bank, Murad Ishtivi, a coordinator for the Popular Resistance Committee, said.The protesters pelted stones at the soldiers, he added.Tens of Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, he said.