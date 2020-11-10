0
Tuesday 10 November 2020 - 05:04

US Senator Says Trump Still Has a Path to Victory

US Senator Says Trump Still Has a Path to Victory
Relatively, Republican Senator Ted Cruz asserted that Trump still has a chance to prevail in the US elections, predicting that legal actions undertaken by the president's campaign may reach the Supreme Court.

"I believe President Trump still has a path to victory, and that path is to count every single legal vote that was cast, but also not to count any votes that were fraudulently cast or illegally cast, and we have a legal process to determine what's legal and what isn't", Cruz told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

He also singled out a recent development in a Michigan country, where thousands of votes for Trump were mistakenly sent to Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the 3 November election due to a software glitch.

"That same software is used in 47 counties throughout Michigan. That needs to be examined. It's hard to know what the facts are and hard to know what the truth is. […] This case could very easily end up at the US Supreme Court", he pointed out.

Cruz also referred to the legal battle between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore during the 2000 presidential election, which the senator was involved in.

"I would expect a similar process to play out here, despite the media trying to tell everyone give up, go home, we know who we want to win. That's not how it works. We need to follow the law, and that means allowing the legal process to play out", he underscored.

The remarks come as the news outlet Axios reported that the Trump campaign intends to announce the creation of special vote recount teams in the battleground states of Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.
