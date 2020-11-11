0
Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 09:52

Assad: Syrian Refugees’ Return Hindered by Terrorism-supporting Countries

Story Code : 897195
Assad: Syrian Refugees’ Return Hindered by Terrorism-supporting Countries
Inaugurating the event, Syrian President Bashar Assad delivered a speech via video link, slamming some countries in the West that are abusing Syrian refugees and have political goals behind this action.

“Those countries are banning refugees from returning home via the carrot and stick policy,” the Syrian president stated, noting that his government “is working hard to return every Syrian refugee, but there are many obstacles.”

“The vast majority of Syrians abroad want to return home, and they refuse the policies of the states supporting terrorism in Syria,” Assad underscored.

“Some European countries and the United States sought to displace the Syrians via supporting terrorism in their country,” he pointed.

“Those countries mobilized Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in 2014 to prevent Syria from maintaining stability,” the Syrian head of state said.

He however noted that “the government's institutions have made headways in offering facilitation and guarantees for the return of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.”
Related Stories
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said billions of dollars of deposits held by his countrymen in Lebanon's financial sector that were ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020