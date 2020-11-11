0
Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 09:54

Beijing Calls on US to Stop Elevating Ties with Taiwan

Story Code : 897196
Beijing Calls on US to Stop Elevating Ties with Taiwan
On 10 November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach will conduct on 20 November the economic prosperity partnership dialogue with Taiwan.

Pompeo praised Taiwan as “a vibrant democracy and a reliable partner,” adding the dialogue signifies that “our economic relationship… is strong and growing.”

Taiwan considers itself to be an independent nation and claims to be the legitimate representative of China. Currently, only 14 out of the 193 United Nations member states recognise the island nation as a state. Beijing has repeatedly claimed that Taiwan is “an inseparable part of its territory.”

While Washington does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state entity, sticking rather to the “One China” policy, it has actually kept informal relations with the island, including arms supplies, after breaking off diplomatic relations with it in 1979.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020