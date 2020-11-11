Beijing Calls on US to Stop Elevating Ties with Taiwan

Islam Times - The spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, on Wednesday called on the United States to stop elevating ties with Taiwan after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks later this month.

On 10 November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach will conduct on 20 November the economic prosperity partnership dialogue with Taiwan.Pompeo praised Taiwan as “a vibrant democracy and a reliable partner,” adding the dialogue signifies that “our economic relationship… is strong and growing.”Taiwan considers itself to be an independent nation and claims to be the legitimate representative of China. Currently, only 14 out of the 193 United Nations member states recognise the island nation as a state. Beijing has repeatedly claimed that Taiwan is “an inseparable part of its territory.”While Washington does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state entity, sticking rather to the “One China” policy, it has actually kept informal relations with the island, including arms supplies, after breaking off diplomatic relations with it in 1979.