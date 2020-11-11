Iranian FM, Top Pakistani General Meet in Islamabad

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran and the chief of the army staff of Pakistan discussed ways to expand military cooperation between the two neighbors at a meeting in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is leading a political, economic and military delegation in a visit to Islamabad, held a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.The two officials expressed satisfaction with the political, military and regional cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, stressing the need for the promotion of bilateral relations in all fields.Highlighting the close military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, Zarif hailed the measures adopted at the common border for strengthening border security as the two countries are opening new border crossings.He also announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be opening the Rimdan border crossing in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan within a few days.The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that Pakistan would in turn open the Gabd border crossing, and that other border crossings, including Pishin-Mand, would come into operation gradually for the expansion of popular and trade interaction between the two countries.For his part, General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized the importance of political and military cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need for the promotion of mutual ties in all fields.The top general also voiced support for the Pakistani government’s decision to open border markets and various crossings along the common border with Iran, including the Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand crossings.