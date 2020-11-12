Rouhani: US Administration Dreaming about the Fall of Iran Faced a Humiliating Defeat

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said US President Donald Trump’s administration that sought the fall of the Iranian establishment has faced a “humiliating” defeat itself.

The US administration that dreamed about the Iranian establishment’s collapse has been toppled humiliatingly, Rouhani said at a cabinet session on Wednesday.He said the world is faced with new conditions with Trump’s defeat, adding that it would enable the Islamic Republic to strengthen relations with friends and neighbors.The Iranian president added that his country’s foreign relations are based upon ties with the neighbors and friends, he added, noting that the termination of Trump’s administration, which was an obstacle to Iran’s relations with other countries, would pave the way for the country’s relations.“We established good relations with certain neighbors such as Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan over the past years, as well as with other friendly countries like Russia, China and others. I feel that the atmosphere for closer relations with all of our friends is more prepared.”Last week, Rouhani said the next American administration will have no option but to surrender to the Iranian nation.In remarks in early November, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that Iran’s policy toward the US would not be affected by the result of the US presidential election.