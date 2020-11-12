Iran Proposes Establishment of International Fund to Reconstruct Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran’s representative at the conference for the repatriation of Syrian refugees in Damascus Ali Asghar Khaji underlined the need for setting up an international fund to help the war-hit country.

“Iran proposes establishment of an international fund to reconstruct Syria,” the Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs said, addressing the conference in Damascus on Wednesday.Khaji also blasted the US government for imposing inhumane sanctions against Syria amid the war-torn country’s fight against the coronavirus epidemic.“Iran insists on the political settlement of the crisis in Syria. The international community wants increased assistance and partnership in reconstruction of Syria to accelerate repatriation of the refugees,” he said.Khaji and Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday had conferred on ways to accelerate the return of Syrian refugees to their home, stressing the need for strengthening the country’s peace and stability.In relevant remarks early November, Khaji said various parties should converge to tackle the challenges facing Syria, insisting the dire need for international participation to this end.The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.He then underlined the need for collective efforts to help resolve Syria’s challenges as a humanitarian and positive move.