0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 09:16

Iran Proposes Establishment of International Fund to Reconstruct Syria

Story Code : 897378
Iran Proposes Establishment of International Fund to Reconstruct Syria
“Iran proposes establishment of an international fund to reconstruct Syria,” the Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs said, addressing the conference in Damascus on Wednesday.

Khaji also blasted the US government for imposing inhumane sanctions against Syria amid the war-torn country’s fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“Iran insists on the political settlement of the crisis in Syria. The international community wants increased assistance and partnership in reconstruction of Syria to accelerate repatriation of the refugees,” he said.

Khaji and Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday had conferred on ways to accelerate the return of Syrian refugees to their home, stressing the need for strengthening the country’s peace and stability.

In relevant remarks early November, Khaji said various parties should converge to tackle the challenges facing Syria, insisting the dire need for international participation to this end.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

He then underlined the need for collective efforts to help resolve Syria’s challenges as a humanitarian and positive move.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020