Saturday 14 November 2020 - 10:24

‘Israeli’ Forces Shoot Three Palestinians in West Bank

‘Israeli’ Forces Shoot Three Palestinians in West Bank
Confrontations erupted between the Zionist occupation soldiers and Palestinians in the town of Kafr Qaddum, north of the West Bank.

The soldiers used tear gas and live and plastic bullets to disperse a demonstration against illegal Zionist settlements and the ‘Israeli’ barrier in the occupied West Bank, Murad Ishtivi, a coordinator for the Popular Resistance Committee, said.

Tens of Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, he added.

International law regards the West Bank, including al-Quds, as occupied territory and considers all Zionist settlement-building activity there to be illegal.
