Monday 16 November 2020 - 09:12

Bahraini Opposition Leader’s Health Deteriorating in Jail

Bahraini Opposition Leader’s Health Deteriorating in Jail
Ali Mushaima, son of the distinguished activist, roundly dismissed allegations by the Bahraini Ministry of Interior that his father had received all the rights stipulated for prisoners, including full health care.

“He was recently taken to the emergency department in the Military Hospital, and then returned to prison after about 6 hours. He was put on a ventilator to breathe for the second time within recent weeks, and the real causes of his health deterioration remain unknown,” the son said, Press TV reported.

“My father told me that doctors initially suspected a stroke; but couldn't reach a definitive diagnosis. His health deterioration comes as prison officials failed to arrange appointments with specialists after he was last admitted to hospital in October.”

Ali Mushaima highlighted that the prisoner suffers from several illnesses and that the family is seriously worried about his health condition.

“He used to only take one tablet per day for diabetes, but as a result of neglect throughout bitter years of imprisonment and lack of adequate health care he now requires 4 daily insulin shots in addition to other tablets.”

“My father needs to be examined for cancer regularly every six months. He has, however, been waiting for such checkups for more than 7 months. Additionally, he has hearing problems left untreated for four years,” Ali Mushaima said.

Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals on March 5, 2017. The move drew widespread condemnation from human rights bodies and activists, and was described as imposition of an undeclared martial law across the country.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa rubber-stamped the constitutional amendment on April 3 that year.

The Persian Gulf kingdom has seen anti-regime protests over the past nine years. The major demand has been the ouster of the Al Khalifa regime and the establishment of a just and conclusive system representing all Bahraini nationals. The Manama regime has ignored the calls.
