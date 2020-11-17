Bahraini Ministers to Pay First Official Visit To ‘Israel’ As Normalization Goes On

Islam Times - Two Bahraini ministers are set to make the first official visit by officials from the tiny island to the ‘Israeli’-occupies territories to attend a tripartite meeting with Zionist and American officials.

The ‘Israeli’ Walla news website reported on Sunday that Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani will pay a visit to the ‘Israeli’ entity later this week.They are expected to attend a meeting with Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in occupied al-Quds on Wednesday.The Zionist occupation entity’s so-called foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi will also participate in the meeting.According to Zionist sources, the parties are due to sign an aviation agreement for direct flights between Tel Aviv and Manama during the meeting.They will also discuss opening embassies and exchanging ambassadors.On September 11, US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain was following the United Arab Emirates [UAE] in normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.