Lebanon Independence Day Festivities Cancelled

Islam Times - All types of national celebrations on the occasion of Lebanon’s 77th Independence Day will be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s media office said Wednesday.

Independence Day is celebrated on Nov. 22, and this year will be marked by placing wreaths “in the name of the Lebanese Republic” under statues of the men who led Lebanon to its independence in 1943, according to the president's statement.The precarious public health situation with the country witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, coupled with the total lockdown imposed until Nov. 30 led to this decision.The occasion is traditionally marked by a military parade in Beirut attended by high-ranking officials. However last year it was held at the Defense Ministry in Yarze, in parallel to a civilian parade held in Martyrs' Square by the people, which highlighted a divide between the ruling class and citizens in the midst of the nationwide mass uprisings.