0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 08:59

Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says

Story Code : 898916
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
On Thursday, the Venezuelan leader signed a decree to create a National Aviation Service Center.

“Two prototypes of training planes have been completely manufactured in Venezuela,” Maduro said in a televised address, Sputnik reported.

The single-engine planes are designed to be used in agriculture and aerial surveillance.

Maduro also presented a multi-purpose drone, whose mass production could start in the near future.

Both projects will promote national development and security, according to the Venezuelan leader.

In October, the Venezuelan leader, commenting on a statement by Colombian President Ivan Duque who suggested that Venezuela had bought weapons from Iran, said that it was not true, but observed that country has the freedom to buy weapons from any and every nation in the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
19 November 2020
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
19 November 2020
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
19 November 2020
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
16 November 2020
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020