Saturday 21 November 2020 - 12:23

EU Criticizes 'Dire Condition' of Human Rights in Bahrain

Borrell's remarks came in a statement on Friday in which he replied to a letter sent by MEPs regarding the "dire condition" of human rights in Bahrain.

He referenced the issue of the two Bahraini prisoners who were sentenced to death, Mohamed Ramadan and Hussein Ali Moosa over what the Al-Khalifa regime describes as  “terrorism” charges. 

Borrell pointed to the dialogue which took place on 7 November 2019, between the EU and Bahrain in Brussels. "The discussions concentrated on the execution penalty, the right to just prosecution, arbitrary detention, torture, and ill-treatment," Borrell confirmed.

Borrell reiterated that all of these issues should be discussed again during the next human rights dialogue slated for the end of autumn 2020.

He also noted that EU representatives attended the court session of Ramadan and Moosa which took place on January 8, 2020, adding that the EU has called for Bahrain to release human rights activists who suffer from poor health.
