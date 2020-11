Islam Times - The Emirati entrepreneur, Khalaf Al-Habtoor, urged ‘Israel’ to wipe out Hezbollah, saying that it is the only barrier hindering the ‘peace’ process with Lebanon.

In an an interview with a Zionist media outlet, Al-Habtoor alleged that ‘Israel’ knows Hezbollah well and is the only ‘state’ that has borders with Lebanon, concluding that the Zionist entity must eradicate the Resistance.The Zionist media report indicated that Al-Habtoor is planning to not only attract the Israeli tourists to the UAE but also provide the Israelis with a suitable place of living in the Emirates.