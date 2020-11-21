0
Saturday 21 November 2020 - 22:51

US, Taiwan Step Up Economic Cooperation in New Dialogue

Story Code : 899253
US, Taiwan Step Up Economic Cooperation in New Dialogue
The two sides signed a five-year agreement establishing the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, which is meant to be held annually. The deal falls short of a long-desired bilateral trade agreement, but is a significant step that increases ties between Washington and Taipei, The AP reported.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory to be reunited by force if necessary, has criticized such steps as provocation.

“The US-Taiwan economic dialogue signifies that not only is the United States-Taiwan economic relationship strong, but it continues to deepen and grow,” said Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taipei, the de-facto embassy.

Taiwan and the US do not have a free trade agreement. However, Taiwan in August announced the easing of restrictions on imports of American beef and pork, lowering a trade barrier for US businesses that is expected to pave the way for further trade negotiations.

US trade with Taiwan totaled an estimated $103.9 billion in 2019, according to the latest figures from the US Trade Representative’s office.

The dialogue addressed areas of further cooperation, such as the State Department’s new Clean Network project and 5G security, semiconductors, as well as investment screening and science and technology.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu called the dialogue an “important milestone” and “the highest level regular economic dialogue between the US and Taiwan.”

“The most important substance is for Taiwan and the US to identify those specific areas for us to work on together and for us to make more concrete progress and to make concrete cooperation,” he said.

The talks Friday were held partly in person in Washington, led by US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach and Taiwanese minister without portfolio John Deng, with attendants from the American Institute in Taipei and the Taiwan government also joining in virtually.

Krach is one of two senior White House officials to visit Taiwan this year, a month after Health Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-level US Cabinet official to hold talks in Taipei since the US switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

China responded with a show of force, flying multiple fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait toward the island during both visits.

The US has also started selling more advanced weaponry to Taiwan under the Trump administration, including a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems announced in October.
Related Stories
US ‘Max Pressure’ against Iran Only Led to Humanitarian Sufferings: Russia
Islam Times - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, said the so-called US-led maximum ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
21 November 2020
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
21 November 2020
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
21 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
20 November 2020
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
19 November 2020
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
19 November 2020
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
19 November 2020
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
16 November 2020