Putin: Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Two weeks ago, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement, brokered by Russia, following renewed tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that lasted six weeks. As a result of the ceasefire, the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), supported by Armenia, lost most of the territory under its control.Since the first war in the late 1980s and early 1990s, ethnic Armenians had held military control over all of Nagorno-Karabakh and substantial swathes of Azerbaijani territory surrounding it, but following the recent flare-up they have lost most of the land.