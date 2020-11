Islam Times - Syrian president appointed Faisal Mekdad as the new foreign minister and Bashar Jaafari as the country's permanent representative to the UN.

Bashar Asad appointed Faisal Mekdad as the new foreign minister and Bashar Jaafari and his deputy as the country's permanent representative to the UN on Sunday.Late Syrian FM, Walid al-Muallem, passed away early on Monday at the age of 79 as reported by Syrian media outlets, following years of poor health and heart problems.