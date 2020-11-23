0
Monday 23 November 2020 - 05:10

Spokesman Warns of Crushing Response to Any Move to Distort Iran’s Advisory Role in Syria

Story Code : 899405
Spokesman Warns of Crushing Response to Any Move to Distort Iran’s Advisory Role in Syria
“The Quds occupying regime knows that the hit-and-run era ended long time ago and it moves cautiously but the aggressive character of the regime cannot be treated and the only way against it is one hundred percent resistance in all fronts that the regime attempts to foment tumult,” Khatibzadeh told reporters in a video conference on Sunday.

“Iran’s presence in Syria is advisory and if anyone distorts this presence, he/she will receive a crushing response,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also rejected recent media reports claiming that Israel has killed a number of Iranian military forces in Syria.

Iran has played a military advisory role in Syria but has always denied deployment of forces in the country and other regional states.

In January 2019, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami underlined his country's determination to support Syria until the war-ravaged nation embraces ultimate victory against all terrorist groups.

"The Syrian nation has fended off a major threat posed to the nation and the region by fighting against terrorism and we will accompany Syria until final victory as we have been standing beside the Syrian nation so far," General Hatami said in a meeting with Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Major General Mahmoud al-Shawa in Tehran.

He also underscored Tehran's preparedness to participate in reconstruction efforts in Syria.

General al-Shahwa, for his part, said that the Syrian government, nation and Armed Forces believe that their victories against the terrorists are indebted to Iran's supports.
