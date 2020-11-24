0
Tuesday 24 November 2020 - 08:23

Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border

Story Code : 899650
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
"The large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Vinogradov stopped the US Navy destroyer John McCain, which was violating the Russian border in the Peter the Great Gulf", an official statement issued by the MoD says. "Admiral Vinogradov, which was tracking the US destroyer, warned the foreign vessel, through an international communications channel, of the inadmissibility of such actions and of the potential of resorting to ramming to force the violator out of territorial waters".

According to the authorities, the American ship was at least two kilometers past the border. After the warning was issued, the USS John McCain returned to neutral waters.

Following the incident, the Russian Navy dispatched the corvette Sovershenny ["Perfect"] to the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
21 November 2020
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
21 November 2020
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
21 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
20 November 2020