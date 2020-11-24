0
Tuesday 24 November 2020 - 21:16

Car Bomb Blast Goes Off in Syria’s Aleppo

Story Code : 899784
The attack came in the context of the repeated bombings in the city where the Turkish occupation forces-backed terrorist organizations spread.

State-run SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that a car bomb on Tuesday went off in al-Bab city in Aleppo northeastern countryside, causing several casualties and significant material damages to the place.

The sources pointed out that groups of the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries were deployed in the place and in the vicinity of the explosion, and it was not confirmed whether there were any deaths among their ranks.

On November 7th, an explosive device planted in a car in al-Bab city went off, claiming the lives of 3 mercenaries of the Turkish regime, in addition to causing material damage to the properties.
